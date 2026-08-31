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Summit, Wasatch counties named in list of top 15 rural communities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 31, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The county line between Summit and Wasatch counties facing Kamas.

Summit and Wasatch counties were recognized for their respective housing and tourism efforts

Summit and Wasatch counties were included on a list of the nation’s top 15 rural communities for 2026.

The annual award from Expansion Solutions Magazine highlights rural communities that support business growth and building opportunities for residents.

Communities were evaluated through an analysis of economic performance, corporate investment activity, workforce strength, infrastructure readiness and long-term competitiveness.

Summit and Wasatch counties were recognized for their respective housing and tourism efforts. The top 15 list also included counties from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Sanpete County in Utah was also recognized on the list.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver