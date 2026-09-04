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Park City dentist charged for sexual misconduct with teen

KPCW | By Jennifer Dobner
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:36 PM MDT
photo taken june 3 2026 outside the summit county justice center
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Benjamin James Wilson made his first appearance in Summit County's 3rd District court Sept. 4.

A Park City dentist is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for alleged acts of sexual misconduct with a teen girl whom he also accused of supplying illegal drugs.

Court papers filed Thursday in Summit County’s 3rd District court say the 16-year-old girl came to Park City with 48-year-old Benjamin James Wilson in June.

Documents state he allegedly gave her alcohol and drugs, including ecstasy, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, at his dental office.

Wilson is now facing felony counts of drug distribution and misdemeanors for unlawful sexual contact with a minor, providing a minor with alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The felonies carry up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

The dentist made his initial appearance in court Friday and is being held in the Summit County jail. A detention hearing is set for Sept. 9.

Wilson works at Mountain High Family Dental in Park City. The practice did not immediately return a request for comment.
Summit County
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner