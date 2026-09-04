Park City chamber reflects on tough year, optimistic about future

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau held its annual meeting Thursday. President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhof said the past year was tough for the over 1,000 local businesses it represents throughout Summit County.

The 2025-2026 winter season saw record-low snowpack. That led to fewer visits and a drop in Park City sales tax revenue — March was down $1.4 million , or about 20%, compared to 2025.

On top of the lackluster winter, the community faced national economic headwinds, including rising energy costs as well as declining international travel and consumer spending. But Wesselhof said Park City and Summit County navigated the challenges through collaboration.

“We united, we supported each other, we promoted each other, and we navigated the uncertainty together,” she said. “We're a community that gets stronger when we stand together.”

Though tourism-related activity waned, Wesselhof said the community bounced back thanks to the Sundance Film Festival, Kimball Arts Festival, Forum Fest and the Chef’s Table Festival.

She also sees encouraging signs for the coming year. Season two of the Paramount series “Marshals” will shoot in Summit and Wasatch counties again this year, with the help of a state film tax incentive.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff filmed its first season in the area in late 2025.

“According to the Utah Film Office, the folks at CBS's Marshals spent over $4 million in our community in Summit County while they were filming here,” Wesselhof said.

Sean White’s Snow League halfpipe competition will debut at Park City Mountain this winter, filling the weekend the Sundance Film Festival vacated .

The FIS World Cup at Deer Valley Resort and Park City restaurants spotlighted in Michelin’s inaugural Southwest Guide will also drive visitation, Wesselhof said.

Still, she said the hospitality industry should be aware of some upcoming pressures, including energy costs and airfare. Wesselhof said consumers are starting to prioritize personalized, experience-driven trips.

“We're looking at shorter booking windows and a growing reliance on travel advisors, and we're seeing a real growth in multi-generational travel, wellness, adventure, culinary and sports tourism,” she said.

To aid the tourism economy, Wesselhof said the chamber will update its five-year strategic plan to align with Utah’s 2034 Olympic priorities. The team will also look into how to add arts, culture, music, culinary and winter and summer recreation opportunities.

Wesselhof said locals will be another priority.

“We are also going to turn our attention inward, building awareness of the Mountainkind brand right here in the community, because at the end of the day, it's all of you, and the people who truly make Park City and Summit County so special,” she said.

The chamber had a $14 million budget last year, funded primarily by Summit County’s Transient Room Tax.

According to the chamber’s annual report , $8 million funded marketing and visitor attraction and $1 million went to programs and business services. Another $800,000 was spent on destination stewardship; almost $650,000 went to visitor education and management.

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a financial supporter of KPCW.

