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UDOT resumes Jeremy Ranch Bridge construction after month delay

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:24 PM MDT
The roundabouts at Jeremy Ranch (left) and Pinebrook (right) were paved in 2020, but any beautifications were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit County Public Arts Advisory Board
The roundabouts at Jeremy Ranch (left) and Pinebrook (right) were paved in 2020, but any beautifications were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will see lane closures at the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook roundabouts as bridge construction starts again.

The Utah Department of Transportation is replacing the aging bridges on Interstate 80 and will build the new bridges next to the existing overpasses.

Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.
Utah Department of Transportation
Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.

During construction, Homestead Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Homestead trail will remain open for pedestrians and bikers but will shift onto the road for about two weeks before moving to a temporary location for the rest of the project.

The project was paused in early August to relocate utilities. UDOT has now resumed the roadwork.

In 2027, UDOT will close portions of I-80 for up to two weekends to install the bridges. Construction is expected to end in the summer of 2027.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver