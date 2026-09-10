UDOT resumes Jeremy Ranch Bridge construction after month delay

The Utah Department of Transportation is replacing the aging bridges on Interstate 80 and will build the new bridges next to the existing overpasses.

Utah Department of Transportation Homestead Road under I-80 near Jeremy Ranch will be reduced to one lane traffic starting Aug. 3.

During construction, Homestead Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Homestead trail will remain open for pedestrians and bikers but will shift onto the road for about two weeks before moving to a temporary location for the rest of the project.

The project was paused in early August to relocate utilities. UDOT has now resumed the roadwork.

In 2027, UDOT will close portions of I-80 for up to two weekends to install the bridges. Construction is expected to end in the summer of 2027.