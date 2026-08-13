UDOT delays Jeremy Ranch bridge construction to move utilities
The Utah Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement project has been delayed.
Work on the two Interstate 80 bridges near the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook exits began earlier in August.
Homestead Road will see intermittent lane closures as crews build the new bridges next to the existing roadway.
However, the detours are now delayed about a month while crews relocate utilities.
The roads and paths will be open until work resumes.
The project will last through next summer.