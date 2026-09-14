Heber leaders refine City Park designs

Design firm Terracon is planning the transformation of Heber City Park into a “community living room” with a skate trail, fire pits, accessible playground and welcome center.

Heber City Manager Matt Brower said leaders hope to decide on the main elements of the park design by the end of the year.

Full Interview: Heber City Manager Matt Brower Listen • 7:07

City councilmembers will move closer to that goal after a two-hour work session Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Some of the key things we're looking to hear from council is architecture — you know, what architectural flair you want, scale of the buildings and amenities that we located at the park, maybe some height issues in terms of maybe how tall they might be willing to go,” Brower said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 14.

Community members have said they want the renovated space to feel more like a “park,” with an emphasis on green space and spontaneous gatherings, than a “plaza,” which would be heavy on formal programming.

Once this phase of design is finished, Terracon will provide a cost estimate for the project. The city will then be able to apply for grant funding.

The council’s discussion begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. No formal decisions will be made. For meeting materials and a link to attend online, click here.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

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