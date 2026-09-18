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Prescribed burns in Uintas could bring smoke to Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 18, 2026 at 3:12 PM MDT
Prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are expected to continue through Friday, June 14.
Kathy Pollock
/
U.S Forest Service / Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Crews conducting prescribed burns in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in 2024.

The prescribed burns are expected through November

Eastern Summit County residents may see or smell smoke as crews conduct prescribed burns along Mirror Lake Highway into the weekend.

The county says crews will be burning in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest through November, weather permitting.

In addition to Mirror Lake Highway, crews will also be in the Burnt Beaver area, the north side of the West Fork of the Duchesne River and west of Current Creek Reservoir.

Smoke may drift over the mountains. Residents are asked not to report it.

To sign up for Summit County fire alerts, text SCFIRE to 91896.

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Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver