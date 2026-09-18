Prescribed burns in Uintas could bring smoke to Summit County

Eastern Summit County residents may see or smell smoke as crews conduct prescribed burns along Mirror Lake Highway into the weekend.

The county says crews will be burning in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest through November, weather permitting.

In addition to Mirror Lake Highway, crews will also be in the Burnt Beaver area, the north side of the West Fork of the Duchesne River and west of Current Creek Reservoir.

Smoke may drift over the mountains. Residents are asked not to report it.

To sign up for Summit County fire alerts, text SCFIRE to 91896.

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