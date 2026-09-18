© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE: KPCW Summer Pledge Drive

Wasatch Community Foundation to award $10K adult trade school scholarship

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 18, 2026 at 2:30 PM MDT
The front of the MTECH campus in Heber.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
The front of the MTECH campus in Heber.

A local nonprofit is investing in education as two new Wasatch County schools welcome students for the first time.

The Wasatch Community Foundation announced its adult trade scholarship program this month for the new Mountainland Technical College, or MTECH.

Foundation board vice chair Kathy Carr said the $10,000 scholarship will help make continuing education more accessible for adults.

“We're really hoping to help adults who go to MTECH who need to learn a trade, or they need to get a certification in something,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 18.  

Carr said Wasatch County residents will be given first priority and students can apply online.

The first Wasatch Back MTECH campus opened in Heber at the end of August. The college has five other campuses around the state.

Also this year, the Wasatch County School District's new Deer Creek High School welcomed its first class as the area’s second high school.

Your support makes local stories like this possible. Donate now.
Tags
Wasatch County Education
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver