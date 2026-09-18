Wasatch Community Foundation to award $10K adult trade school scholarship

The Wasatch Community Foundation announced its adult trade scholarship program this month for the new Mountainland Technical College, or MTECH.

Foundation board vice chair Kathy Carr said the $10,000 scholarship will help make continuing education more accessible for adults.

“We're really hoping to help adults who go to MTECH who need to learn a trade, or they need to get a certification in something,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 18.

Carr said Wasatch County residents will be given first priority and students can apply online.

The first Wasatch Back MTECH campus opened in Heber at the end of August. The college has five other campuses around the state.

Also this year, the Wasatch County School District's new Deer Creek High School welcomed its first class as the area’s second high school.

Your support makes local stories like this possible. Donate now.