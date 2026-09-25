Summit County to host informational ‘Taco-bout’ Kimball Junction development session

The free information session will include a sneak peek inside the new PEAK Center, which will house county offices, the library and more.

Officials with Summit County, High Valley Transit, Six Ridge Partners (formerly Dakota Pacific) and the Utah Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions.

There will be activities for adults and children with informational booths, Summit Bike Share activities, a Summit County Health vaccine clinic and more.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a book brigade at 1 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the new Kimball Junction library branch.

Free taco and falafel food trucks will be available.