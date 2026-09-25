© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County to host informational ‘Taco-bout’ Kimball Junction development session

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT
A photo of the Dakota Pacific Skullcandy Kimball Junction Transit Center area.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Summit County's new PEAK Center will be in the old Skullcandy Building in Kimball Junction.

Summit County residents can learn more about the changes coming to the Kimball Junction area Oct. 3 at the new PEAK Center on Landmark Drive.

The free information session will include a sneak peek inside the new PEAK Center, which will house county offices, the library and more.

Officials with Summit County, High Valley Transit, Six Ridge Partners (formerly Dakota Pacific) and the Utah Department of Transportation will be on hand to answer questions.

There will be activities for adults and children with informational booths, Summit Bike Share activities, a Summit County Health vaccine clinic and more.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a book brigade at 1 p.m. to celebrate the opening of the new Kimball Junction library branch.

Free taco and falafel food trucks will be available.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver