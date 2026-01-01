Oakley businesswoman announces run for Summit County clerk

Kimball Junction shopowner and Oakley resident Suni Woolstenhulme says she is running for the open county clerk position.

After eight years on the South Summit Board of Education, she was looking for another way to serve and found the clerk’s office appealing.

“The clerk touches all the areas of your life that are important to you. It's touching family: your ability to travel through passports, marriage licenses. It touches you financially: as we look at our small business owners in the community and those that are trying to run businesses, helping get you licensed, helping launch those dreams and those possibilities for you in your life,” Woolstenhulme said. “And obviously, your access to political information or government information, and having transparency with that.”

A Summit County resident for two decades, Woolstenhulme owns Park City Gift & Gourmet, a store in Kimball Junction selling boutique or locally produced goods.

She says running a business has made her familiar with licensing and good bookkeeping, skills that would translate to the clerk’s office. From her time on the school board, she says she understands government operations and budgeting.

In a New Year’s Day announcement, Woolstenhulme said her priorities are streamlined services, operational transparency and election integrity.

In Utah, the clerkship is a nominally partisan position. Woolstenhulme is a registered Republican but stressed that the office shouldn’t be about party politics.

“I think that's part of what appealed to me in the position, is this isn't partisan. This is about executing with exactness on behalf of the community and the people who've come in the door who need your help,” Woolstenhulme told KPCW.

Woolstenhulme is the second person to announce their intention to run for the office. Former Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens, a Democrat, announced in December.

The office is open since Eve Furse has said she will retire at the end of 2026.

The window for candidates to file to run is from 8 a.m. Jan. 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8. The general election is Nov. 3.