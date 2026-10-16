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Wrong-way driver killed in I-80 crash near Hoytsville

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM MDT
Chevy Impala involved in a wrong-way fatal crash in Summit County on Oct. 15, 2026.
Utah Department of Public Safety
Chevy Impala involved in a wrong-way fatal crash in Summit County on Oct. 15, 2026.

Investigators are looking at a wrong-way driver’s age and possible medical condition as factors in a Summit County fatal crash that shut down part of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports an out-of-state driver in a white Chevy Impala was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when the car collided with a cargo van near mile post 161 outside Hoytsville.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. The cargo van driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

I-80 east reopened just after 6:30 p.m.
Summit County
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre