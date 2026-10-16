Wrong-way driver killed in I-80 crash near Hoytsville
Investigators are looking at a wrong-way driver’s age and possible medical condition as factors in a Summit County fatal crash that shut down part of Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.
The Utah Highway Patrol reports an out-of-state driver in a white Chevy Impala was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when the car collided with a cargo van near mile post 161 outside Hoytsville.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
The wrong-way driver died at the scene. The cargo van driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
I-80 east reopened just after 6:30 p.m.