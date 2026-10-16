House District 59 candidates align on local control, differ on tax cuts

Democrat Celeste Johnson and Republican Luke Searle align on many Wasatch Back issues. During an Oct. 15 forum hosted by KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy , the Utah House District 59 candidates said they want to limit state overreach.

Johnson said issues should be addressed county to county.

“When the state passes legislation that's a broad-brush approach, it very often hurts us rather than helps us,” she said.

Johnson, who served as Midway City's mayor for eight years, specifically mentioned a Utah law meant to give grant money to first-time homeowners. But the homes had to be new and at least $450,000, which significantly limited who could access the funds.

Searle, a current Wasatch County Council member, agreed.

“Housing affordability is a huge issue for so many people here across the Wasatch Back,” he said. “What we don't need is the state telling us what to do.”

Johnson and Searle also agreed the Heber Valley bypass is in the wrong spot and the North Fields should be preserved. Both candidates want to repeal Utah’s preliminary municipality law , which provides a way to develop without going through conventional city or county planning processes.

Johnson and Searle again weighed in on the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA, saying it should be dissolved. The state entity is driving development across Utah, including Deer Valley Resort’s East Village and a controversial data center in Box Elder County.

On the topic of data centers, Johnson and Searle also say the Wasatch Back is not the place for them.

The candidates differed slightly on tax cuts.

Searle advocated for eliminating taxes for Social Security recipients. He also said the state should reduce property taxes instead of income taxes.

“We’re hopefully going to do that in Wasatch County, cutting property taxes,”Cutting property taxes is just as good of a thing for your quality of life as it is any new government program. So that's why it's got to be a priority,” he said.

Johnson said she supports removing taxes on food and groceries.

“I absolutely support tax cuts where appropriate that … don't take money out of our public education buckets,” she said. “We can redistribute how we are using our taxes to better benefit our families.”

Johnson also said the state should stop giving businesses tax breaks. Searle agreed, saying that would help limit local development.

Searle told gathered voters he can be a great liaison as a state representative, as he’s established relationships with local mayors and councils. Johnson said she can speak up for rural community members in the Utah House using her experience uniting local voters to pass two bonds preserving open space.

District 59 covers Wasatch County and some areas of Summit County, including Park City and part of the Snyderville Basin. Election day is Nov. 3.