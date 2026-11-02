Outdated Summit County webpage corrected after delaying early voters

Summit County resident Rosie Moore went to vote early at the Kimball Junction library the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 29.

An outdated page on the county website said early voting was open until 4 p.m., and the doors were locked when she arrived around 1:30 p.m. Moore estimated a half dozen others were locked out with her.

“I felt bad and disappointed, for myself but bad for the other people who had gone to the place at the time when the Summit County Clerk’s Office said there would be in-person early voting, and they weren't able to,” she said.

Moore, a GOP state delegate, says she reported the issue to the clerk’s office and local Republican leadership.

The clerk’s office originally published early voting notices Oct. 9 and then amended them Oct. 13.

The old notice said early voting in Kimball would run until 4 p.m. on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before Election Day.

The amended notice showed polls closed at 1 p.m. It fell to the communications department to update links to the notices across the Summit County website.

Spokesperson Bridget Noble says one link on the election FAQ page wasn’t updated, and Clerk Malena Stevens says Google was prioritizing the out-of-date notice in search results.

The county corrected the issue after residents reported it Thursday, in time for early voting Friday and Saturday.

Moore told KPCW, despite the miscommunication, she was able to vote that day. She had brought her mail-in ballot with her, so she put it in the Kimball Junction drop box instead.