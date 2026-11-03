24 votes against, 1 in favor of incorporating new Summit County town

All but one ballot counted so far in the West Hills incorporation election oppose the new Summit County town.

The Summit County clerk’s first batch of results Tuesday night showed 96% of voters were against West Hills incorporation – 24 voted no, one voted yes, with more votes still to count.

The proposed town comprises 3,600 acres between Kamas and Hideout.

Fewer than 100 voters live within the proposed boundaries.

And 17 people were disqualified in the run-up to the election, after an incorporation opponent said they didn’t actually live in West Hills.

Another 20 such challenges are pending. Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens says results from voters with challenges still pending will not be reported until she decides whether they are eligible.

She must make those determinations before the Summit County Council makes results official Nov. 17.

Residents and landowners have clashed over future development in West Hills, with town boosters hoping for self determination and “modest new growth.”

Opponents worry the town would erode the Kamas Valley’s rural character. They briefly blocked the election in 2025 on constitutional grounds, before the Utah Supreme Court reinstated it this year.

Litigation over the constitutionality of West Hills is still pending, with another court hearing set for Dec. 28.

The town sponsor’s attorney told 3rd District Judge Patricia Kuendig last week that, depending on the election outcome, that hearing may not be necessary.