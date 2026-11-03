$71M Basin Recreation bond trails in preliminary election numbers

About 54% voted against the bond according to preliminary results released around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District initially proposed $150 million in bonds to pay for two new fieldhouses in Jeremy Ranch and Silver Creek Village.

After taxpayer concerns, the district cut the request to $71 million.

General obligation bonds are paid back with property taxes. In this case, the bonds would allow for new fitness, aquatics and climbing facilities.

Steve Wheeler, a Park City-area resident since 1965, said voted against the bonds because he’s concerned about rising property taxes.

“Yes, people around here supposedly are wealthy. Some of us are not,” he outside the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction Tuesday.

Other residents who told KPCW they voted in favor of the bonds didn't want to be publicly identified.

One said he “begrudgingly” voted yes because he enjoys Basin Rec’s trails and facilities and hopes for more of the same.

District leaders say new facilities are needed to handle future growth, since the lone Kimball Junction fieldhouse will reach capacity next year.

Paul Wisniewski, who voted no, said he’d prefer more private-sector fitness facilities.

“I go to Basin Rec over here all the time, and it is overcrowded,” he said Tuesday. “But like somebody suggested to me, there are all kinds of gyms, that, the organization would be happy to build a for-profit building.”

Property owners already have two Basin Rec bonds on their annual tax bills. The new bond was estimated to add $121 annually for a $1 million primary residence.

More election results are expected throughout the week.

Voting tallies won’t be official until the Nov. 17 canvass.

Basin Rec is a financial supporter of KPCW.