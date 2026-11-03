Wasatch County Council candidates Kahler, Rowland, Murphy lead preliminary election results

Republicans Rachel Kahler, Erik Rowland and Michael Murphy led the Wasatch County Council races in preliminary election results late Tuesday with more numbers expected Wednesday.

Kahler, the Community Alliance for Main Street executive director and a former Heber City councilmember, had 56% of the vote with more than 5,300 ballots for the at-large Seat A. Democrat Robert McNeill, an actor and director, followed with 35%.

More than 900 votes were cast for Seat A write-in candidates but the county had not yet assigned those votes between Jami Hewlett and Shawn Taylor.

In Seat C representing northern Heber, incumbent Councilmember Erik Rowland had nearly 78% of the vote Tuesday night or more than 1,200 ballots. His challenger, write-in candidate and software engineer Alex Folmer, had over 360 votes.

The Wasatch County Council’s last opening, Seat F, showed Republican interim Councilmember Michael Murphy with a narrow lead of 52% over Democrat Joe Tugaw’s 48%, a difference of a little over 110 votes. The district includes Hideout, Timber Lakes and eastern Wasatch County.

More results are expected Wednesday.

All results are preliminary until certified in the canvass Nov. 17.