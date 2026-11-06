$4 clean energy fee hits Summit County power customers in January

Park City, Oakley, Francis and unincorporated Summit County are part of the 16-member Utah Clean Energy coalition launching in January 2027.

Overseen by the Utah Public Service Commission and Rocky Mountain Power, the program supports renewable energy development. It comes with a $4 monthly charge; businesses will see an estimated 5% added to their power bill. Low-income residents are exempt from the extra fees.

Park City Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery said residents will receive information about the program in their physical and virtual mailboxes during November and December.

“We are sending out letters right now to tell people in the community about this program,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 4. “The goal is 100% renewable energy, which is solar, wind, geothermal.”

Residents of participating communities are automatically enrolled and must opt out online or by mail if they don’t want to participate. It’s free to opt out until May 1, 2027. After that, there’s a $30 termination fee.

The monthly fees pay for clean energy projects that offset demand, including new solar, wind, or geothermal facilities. The first resource is expected to be completed and connected to the grid between 2028 and 2030.

Additional plans will be developed over time to meet the net-100% renewable electricity goal.

Park City and Summit County are financial supporters of KPCW.

