Kamas police warn renters about online security deposit scam
Police advise renters verify listings and speak with property owners directly.
The Kamas City Police Department is warning renters about an online housing scam.
Officers say they have received at least four reports of a fake rental listing on sites including Homes.com, Zillow and Apartments.com.
The listing asks prospective renters for security deposits but police say the property is not actually available for rent.
Police advise renters to verify rental listings directly with property owners and never send money before confirming a rental is legitimate.