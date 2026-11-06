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Kamas police warn renters about online security deposit scam

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM MST
Cars travel down Main Street in Kamas.
SR-32 Corridor and City Centers Master Plan
Cars travel down Main Street in Kamas.

Police advise renters verify listings and speak with property owners directly.

The Kamas City Police Department is warning renters about an online housing scam.

Officers say they have received at least four reports of a fake rental listing on sites including Homes.com, Zillow and Apartments.com.

The listing asks prospective renters for security deposits but police say the property is not actually available for rent.

Police advise renters to verify rental listings directly with property owners and never send money before confirming a rental is legitimate.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver