Deer Valley Resort reveals 2026-2027 expanded ski terrain map

A new chairlift, the Hail Peak Express, will serve the new terrain, connecting Deer Valley East Village to Hail Peak on the resort’s eastern edge.

The new lift brings Deer Valley’s total chairlifts to 32 and expands the resort to about 4,500 skiable acres.

Ski map artist Rad Smith hand-painted the new guide. He also illustrated last season’s expanded terrain map.

Deer Valley plans to open to skiers for the winter season Dec. 5, conditions permitting.

Deer Valley is a financial supporter of KPCW.