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Deer Valley Resort reveals 2026-2027 expanded ski terrain map

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:10 PM MST
Deer Valley's 2026-2027 trail map features a new lift and 7 new trails as part of its Expanded Excellence project.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley's 2026-2027 trail map features a new lift and 7 new trails as part of its Expanded Excellence project.

Deer Valley has released its 2026-2027 trail map showing 200 new skiable acres and seven new runs.

A new chairlift, the Hail Peak Express, will serve the new terrain, connecting Deer Valley East Village to Hail Peak on the resort’s eastern edge.

The new lift brings Deer Valley’s total chairlifts to 32 and expands the resort to about 4,500 skiable acres.

Ski map artist Rad Smith hand-painted the new guide. He also illustrated last season’s expanded terrain map.

Deer Valley plans to open to skiers for the winter season Dec. 5, conditions permitting.

Deer Valley is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver