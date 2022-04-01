Chris Paull

On today's This Green Earth, (04:52) Senior Scientist Charles Paull comes on the show to discuss a new study from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute that documents how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. Then in the second half of the show, (22:15) Chris and Carolyn replay an interview with Dan Saladino about the world's rarest foods, and why we need to save them.

