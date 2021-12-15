© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.

RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything

  • cool_science.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | Dec. 16, 2021
    Lynn Ware Peek
    ,
    In this episode of Cool Science Radio guests include: ( 1:25) Martin Ford, author of RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything and National Geographic Explorer and photographer ( 26:59) Thomas Peschak.
  • RULE OF THE ROBOTS How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything book cover.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Martin Ford, author of RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything| Dec. 16, 2021
    Lynn Ware Peek
    ,
    In this episode John and Lynn speak with Martin Ford, author of RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything. Ford presents a striking vision of a near-future where artificial intelligence has become as commonplace as electricity, invading even the areas we consider most human. Drawing on conversations with leaders in the field of AI, including DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Ford explores how AI can alter our lives for the better, along with its dark side and what might be done to mitigate its potential harm.