Utah businesses can't require vaccination proof under bill that just passed House

For the second year in a row, the Utah House overwhelmingly approved a bill to prevent most private businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers and employees. The bill now moves to the Senate, where backers hope to avoid a replay of 2022, which saw the bill die without floor debate on the final night of the session.

House Bill 131 from Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, won quick approval Monday morning from the GOP-dominated House. Brooks says he is worked to blunt most of the opposition that stymied the bill last year, adding an exception for businesses that could lose federal funding by dropping a vaccine requirement.

“We worked really hard to get this to a point where it will be acceptable. I think we’ve done that,” Brooks said.

Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, endorsed the bill, arguing it was necessary to have the government intrude into private businesses to prevent businesses from stepping on civil liberties.

“This is very important to protect our families and our businesses from inappropriate interference,” Stratton said.

