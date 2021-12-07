Wasatch County records 30th COVID-19 death

The victim was a man between the ages of 45 and 64 who was in the hospital when he died.

That brings the number of Wasatch County COVID deaths to 30 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Statewide, 11 total virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the Utah death toll to 3,606.

The number of active cases in Wasatch County is nearly 337.

Statewide Tuesday, the health department reported 1,122 new cases, 174 of which were school-aged children.

516 people occupied 95% of the state’s ICU beds Tuesday. Among those, about 207 or 40% were COVID patients.

Wasatch County reports 64% of its eligible population has received at least one COVID vaccine dose, and 57% are fully vaccinated.

Everyone ages five and up is eligible to be vaccinated.