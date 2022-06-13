Budget public hearing, multi-million-dollar bond on Wasatch County Board of Education agenda

The board will dive straight into a review of the final 2021 to 2022 budget and tentative 2022 to 2023 budget Tuesday evening. People can give public comments of up to two minutes after the presentation.

After it decides whether to approve those budgets in the regular meeting, the board will move on to administrative policy review on salary negotiations, insurance, substitute teachers and several other matters.

The board will also make decisions that could have major impacts on its ongoing effort to manage school overcrowding.

One decision up for a vote is to authorize issuing up to $14 million in bonds.

The board will also consider creating a local building authority. The board heard in a work session last week that would create more options for how to pay for new buildings or updates to existing ones.

With a local building authority, the board could make land-use decisions and use lease-revenue bonds for construction, which don't require a public vote.

The public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting will follow immediately. The meetings take place at the Wasatch Education Center at 101 East 200 North and will be broadcast on the Wasatch County School District YouTube page.