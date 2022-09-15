Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals

As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday.

Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas.

Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of connecting with neighboring communities.

“A Volksmarch is a European tradition where they would invite other townspeople to come and view their town and see what was so special about their town,” said Lori Stone, organizer. “We thought this is a great springboard, a great idea that we can invite people that are outside of Midway, and our local residents, to come see why Midway is special to us and to also see why Midway is worth preserving or saving.”

Proceeds from the event this Saturday will benefit open space conservation efforts through Preserve Midway. That’s a nonprofit that works with the city, conservation groups and landowners to preserve undeveloped land and historic elements in and around town.

Preserve Midway formed in 2016 and helped pass a $5 million bond to fund open space conservation in 2018.

It’s also helped with community education campaigns and worked directly with property owners about their land-use options. According to the nonprofit’s website, it’s worked with Utah Open Lands and the Summit Land Conservancy to preserve 260 acres between three properties.

“We've just been instrumental in changing that whole conversation in Midway and really in our valley and bringing other people with same thinking to preserve what we value, which is keeping a rural lifestyle and the quality of life of what conservation brings,” said Stone, who’s also the president of Preserve Midway.

She says the group also lobbies local governments to pass codes and ordinances for low-density development and preservation incentives.

Rain or shine, after a 9:30 a.m. check-in time, the Volksmarch will start at 10 a.m. at Town Square with the sounding of an Alpenhorn and farm animals leading the walk. It will pass through Mountain Spa, one of the recently conserved properties.

For those who prefer a shorter walk, there’s a 1-mile route option.

Back at Town Square after the walk, Chris Jones, Carrie Hobbs, and Utah Open Lands’ Wendy Fisher’s band will play on stage. There’ll be bounce houses, a climbing wall, food trucks and a free raffle.

Preserve Midway is partnering with the Midway Historical Preservation Society to host the event.

Pre-registration is encouraged at preservemidway.org.