Heber Valley hosts Cowboy Poetry, rollerski, Halloween events this month

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
Cowboy Poetry.jpg
Heber Valley Music & Cowboy Poetry Gathering
/
Musicians play at a recent Cowboy Poetry concert in the Heber Valley.

The Heber Valley will host Cowboy Poetry, a rollerski competition festival and Halloween party on Main Street this month.

In its 28th year, Cowboy Poetry is returning to the Heber Valley next week, and it’s part of a busy October of community events.

Cowboy Poetry brings musicians and poets to venues throughout Heber City and Midway. It begins Wednesday with the Cowboy kick-off dinner and show and lasts through Cowboy Church with Susie McEntire Sunday morning.

There will be 26 events at six locations.

This year, headlining musicians include Sawyer Brown, Ned LeDoux and Ben Haggard, who’s returning for a second consecutive year. Poets in the lineup include R. P. Smith, Teresa Burleson, and event co-hosts Andy Nelson and Jeff Carson, who’s a Heber native.

Other local artists include Kaden Miner, who was raised in the Wasatch mountain area and focuses on those who live off the land in his music.

Tickets are available at hebervalleycowboypoetry.com

Also next weekend, Soldier Hollow is holding a Schutzenski festival. That includes rollerski and running races. Rollerskiing is like cross-country snow skiing, but on skis that have wheels.

Adults and children compete Friday morning through Sunday morning, with some races featuring U.S. ski and biathlon team members.

Through the weekend, there’ll also be athlete meet-and-greets, gear demos and a beer garden. Tickets are available on the Soldier Hollow website.

Tickets and more information are available at utaholympiclegacy.org.

Later this month, businesses on Main Street will help throw a Halloween party. It’s happening Friday, October 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher says the goal is to replicate last year’s success and make sure the kids have fun.

“We've made a conscious decision that we want to overload kids with candy. It’s just a fun way for people to get downtown and enjoy our local businesses, to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters. I think last year we had probably 1,500 to 2,000 people attend, so we were just blown away for the first year. So, we look forward to doing it again this year.”

The main festivities will happen at Heber City Hall. Like last year, that’ll include vendor booths and food trucks, and people can gather around the city fire pit.

Main Street won’t close to traffic.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
