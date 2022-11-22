Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley

Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend.

Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second year taking visitors through the exhibit by horse-drawn carriage.

“It is so magical to go through the lights being pulled by a team of draft horses,” said Aspen Peterson, one of the event organizers. “You're welcome to bring blankets — you can just snuggle up, kids tend to love it just because of all the lights. We love the holidays, and we just want other people to enjoy it as well.”

The 20-minute rides pass through the state park’s snowy roads lined by trees, lights and lasers. There’ll be hot chocolate, cider and s’mores.

Rides run each Thursday, Friday and Saturday during December, including Christmas Eve. They happen every half hour from 6 to 9 p.m.

There are several types of rides. A portal to buy tickets is available at this link . Children 2 and younger ride for free.

Elsewhere in the Heber Valley, the Midway Ice Rink will also open Friday, according to its website. A Midway City official said that depends on weather conditions.

Located at Midway Town Square, the rink’s holiday hours this Friday and Saturday are noon to 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, the hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Normal weekday hours vary, but generally begin at 4 p.m. and last until 8 or 9 p.m.

Tickets to skate are $8, or $7 for those ages 6 to 12. Skate rentals cost $5 more.

A typical season at the ice rink lasts until March.

More information is available at this link.