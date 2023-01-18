© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Annual financial audit of Wasatch County schools shows increased revenue

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST
Bluth Holmes.jpg
Wasatch County School District
Wasatch County School District Board of Education Vice President Tyler Bluth (left) and member Cory Holmes

Property taxes make up 60% of school district budget.

The Wasatch County school board will hold its first meeting of the year Thursday, and on the agenda is the annual financial audit. Business Administrator Keith Johansen will go over the numbers from the school district’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the year was $130 million, up from $116 million the year before. Sixty percent of school funds, about $77 million, came from local property taxes, up from $72 million in fiscal year ’21. And money from the state made up a third of the budget, about $42 million, up from $38 million in 2021.

The school district spends most of its money on salaries and benefits, which are 87% of the budget. The annual audit states the Board of Education has made a concerted effort to retain and attract the best teachers possible by negotiating higher wage and benefit packages.

Student enrollment for the year was almost 9,000. The audit notes Wasatch County has repeatedly been named one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and enrollment is expected to increase steadily for the foreseeable future.

All of Wasatch County School District’s board members will return this year. Both Tyler Bluth and Cory Holmes won re-election last fall, soundly defeating write-in opponents. The board will elect a new president and vice president. Currently Tom Hansen is president and Bluth is vice president.

The board will meet for a study session at 5 p.m. The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Public comments will be accepted for 20 minutes, and each speaker will be allowed a maximum of two minutes. The board meets at the Wasatch Education Center, 101 East, 200 North, in Heber City.

The district will broadcast the meeting live on its YouTube channel.

Wasatch County
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
See stories by Renai Bodley Miller