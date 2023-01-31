© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST
rigby 1.JPG
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
[FILE] Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby speaks in Midway Town Hall in February 2023.

Wasatch County Sheriff could finally get an answer about whether he can take a new state job Tuesday afternoon.

After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.).

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.

The meeting’s at 1 p.m. A link to attend via Zoom is available in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

The P.O.S.T. Council nominated Rigby in November to become its new director. P.O.S.T. is the statewide overseer of law enforcement training, certifications and internal investigations.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter