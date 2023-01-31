Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future

After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.).

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.

The meeting’s at 1 p.m. A link to attend via Zoom is available in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

The P.O.S.T. Council nominated Rigby in November to become its new director. P.O.S.T. is the statewide overseer of law enforcement training, certifications and internal investigations.