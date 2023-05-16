Good Samaritan saves pets, limits damage in Heber house fire

Heber City resident Trinity Olsen and his wife were in Orem when he received a phone call with some unpleasant news.

“We got a call at the doctor's office saying your house is on fire," Olsen said. "So I told the doctor's office that I had to cancel my appointment. My house is on fire. And we came straight home. And they had it out by the time we got here.”

Only the family pets were home when the fire started. Olsen said a woman driving by was the first to notice smoke coming out of the back out the house.

“From what I understand, she came knocked on the door, then opened the door and then the dog came running," he said.

The woman, who had her children with her, also called the fire department. Wasatch County Fire District battalion chief R.L. Duke said fire crews arrived within two minutes of the call.

“The damage was confined to a single room of origin other than some smoke damage throughout the home," Duke said.

Fire crews also found a cat in the home that was not harmed.

Olsen said the woman and her children returned to the house after he arrived. So he was able to thank them in person for their brave actions.

“She definitely saved our pets' lives today. So that was nice," he said.

Duke said the cause of the fire is under investigation.