Jordanelle-area neighbors invited to community clean-up

Organizers say as the snow thaws and reveals debris and litter, the annual clean-up is a way to get the community ready for summer.

Chris Baier is a member of the Hideout Town Council, which first partnered with local realtors to organize the community service day three years ago. They said they think the trash may blow in from other areas nearby. When around 50 neighbors show up to clean up, the work goes quickly.

“It could have come from a number of places,” she said. “So, rather than, you know, arguing about who's responsible to pick up the trash near construction sites, we do have our developers, builders, clean up their areas, but we also gather the community together to handle the trash that's blown beyond that.”

It’s happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Afterward, participants can get a free lunch at Black Rock Mountain Resort.

Participants can pick up trash bags at the Retreat at Jordanelle clubhouse at 13315 Alexis Drive or Hideout City Offices at 10860 North Hideout Trail.

“Any volunteers should go to either one of those locations, pick up their bags, sign a waiver, and remember to bring their work gloves,” Baier said. “Then, they're able to go in whatever part of the community they'd like to and essentially just walk the streets and the open space areas and pick up any trash that they see.”

A press release from Keller Williams Park City said there will be trucks ready to pick up heavy trash bags and large debris.