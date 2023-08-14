© 2023 KPCW

Students return to high school this week in Heber

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT
Wasatch High School
Wasatch High School is located at 930 500 East in Heber City.

It’s back-to-school season in the Heber Valley. With fall sports already underway at Wasatch High School, Principal Justin Kelly says it’s off to a good start.

Principal Kelly welcomed the students to campus this week, as freshmen arrive Tuesday and other students return Wednesday.

“We're just excited to have all these students come back to back to school,” he said. “Our teachers are ready for the students to come back and to learn and just start a year out with a positive attitude. We always want to make sure academically we're taking care of kids, and emotionally we're taking care of kids, and just having a good year.”

Several sports teams got head starts on the school year. Already in early August, football, soccer, tennis and cross-country teams have competed.

Kelly encouraged people to support the teams, starting with the girls’ soccer game and tennis matches at home Tuesday night.

He also said, with only a few years before a second high school opens in Heber, it’s an important time for managing the roughly 2,600-student enrollment.

“We’re just trying to navigate growth,” he said. “Obviously, there's a new high school that will open up in 2026, and we’re just trying to prepare so that students are ready for their future here at Wasatch High.”

The campus is scheduled to be ready in time for the fall 2026 school year.

A full calendar of events at Wasatch High is available at wasatch.edu.

