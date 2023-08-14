Students return to high school this week in Heber

Principal Kelly welcomed the students to campus this week, as freshmen arrive Tuesday and other students return Wednesday.

“We're just excited to have all these students come back to back to school,” he said. “Our teachers are ready for the students to come back and to learn and just start a year out with a positive attitude. We always want to make sure academically we're taking care of kids, and emotionally we're taking care of kids, and just having a good year.”

Several sports teams got head starts on the school year. Already in early August, football, soccer, tennis and cross-country teams have competed.

Kelly encouraged people to support the teams, starting with the girls’ soccer game and tennis matches at home Tuesday night.

He also said, with only a few years before a second high school opens in Heber, it’s an important time for managing the roughly 2,600-student enrollment.

“We’re just trying to navigate growth,” he said. “Obviously, there's a new high school that will open up in 2026, and we’re just trying to prepare so that students are ready for their future here at Wasatch High.”

The campus is scheduled to be ready in time for the fall 2026 school year.