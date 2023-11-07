© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trailer rollover kills cattle outside Heber City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 32, just north of Heber City.
Google Maps
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 32, just north of Heber City.

A semi-truck hauling livestock overturned near Heber City, killing about 20 cows Monday afternoon.

While driving downhill toward the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 32, the livestock trailer’s engine brakes failed.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the regular brakes weren’t enough to stop the truck as it approached the intersection, and the driver worked to prevent the trailer – and its cargo of livestock – from hurtling into traffic.

The driver steered into a dirt parking area, trying to stop, when the truck hit an embankment and overturned.

The trailer was carrying about 80 head of cattle; about 20 were killed in the crash. But Roden said most of the animals survived the accident.

No one was injured in the accident.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content