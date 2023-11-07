Trailer rollover kills cattle outside Heber City

While driving downhill toward the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 32, the livestock trailer’s engine brakes failed.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the regular brakes weren’t enough to stop the truck as it approached the intersection, and the driver worked to prevent the trailer – and its cargo of livestock – from hurtling into traffic.

The driver steered into a dirt parking area, trying to stop, when the truck hit an embankment and overturned.

The trailer was carrying about 80 head of cattle; about 20 were killed in the crash. But Roden said most of the animals survived the accident.

No one was injured in the accident.