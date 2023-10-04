© 2023 KPCW

Semi truck carrying 80 calves rolls in north Coalville City

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT
The semi truck rolled over on the south side of 100 North, facing west.
The semi truck rolled over on the south side of 100 North, facing west.

Three calves were killed in the crash Tuesday.

The truck appeared to be turning west from Industrial Park Road onto 100 North in Coalville when it rolled onto its side, sliding off the left shoulder.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The North Summit Fire District said no one was injured, but the truck was hauling 80 calves and three were killed in the crash.

A young cow exits the trailer. North Summit Fire District, Summit County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene.
A young cow exits the trailer. North Summit Fire District, Summit County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
