These are the tax changes Wasatch County residents can expect in 2024

Wasatch County residents will only see a slight tax increase next year to pay for the public library. The average household will pay about $24 more per year.

At a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, county leaders avoided raising next year’s taxes for Parks and Recreation, despite that department needing more money.

Instead, the county moved funds around to help pay for the difference.

The county has more money, thanks to the success of Proposition 9, which implements a new 0.5% sales tax to help pay for emergency services. That frees up property tax dollars to be used elsewhere, like Parks and Recreation.

Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Bonner said his district needs the additional money for five new employees and big-ticket events.

“The derby’s up a little bit, the rodeo is up a little bit,” he said. “Revenues have gone up again this year, and that’s why we’re asking for more help.”

Next year’s budget allocates just under $6 million to Parks and Recreation.