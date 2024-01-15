Wasatch County Arts Council to award $18,000 in grants to local artists

The arts council is now accepting grant applications from local artists and groups.

It says it will award up to $18,000 for promoting projects, equipment costs, venue reservations or other expenses of developing arts events.

The organization’s goal is to support as many projects as possible with the funds.

“Last year we did several grants for local theater programs,” arts council administrator Missy Maughan said. “We’ve also funded projects for murals on Main Street, the Heber Valley Piano Festival, the Heber Valley Choir and Orchestra – that’s just a few.”

She said applicants should reside in Wasatch County and describe in their application how their project benefits the arts in the community.

“Our main purpose is to promote and to help art grow in Wasatch County,” she said. “We feel like by helping fund some projects, it is helping the arts grow, and we want our local artists and performing groups to keep doing what they’re doing.”

More information about the grants is available on the Wasatch County Arts Council website.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Feb. 15. Winners will be contacted after March 15.