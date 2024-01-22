Deer Valley announces name of resort expansion: East Village

Deer Valley East Village will be the base for the resort’s 3,700-acre expansion in the former Mayflower resort. Deer Valley will add 16 new chairlifts to the terrain expansion.

The new base, scheduled to open in 2025, will also feature the largest ski beach in North America, an ice-skating rink and 1,200 parking spaces.

It will be accessible by U.S. 40. The new base will overlook the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The base is being developed by Extell, a New York-based developer, on land controlled by the Military Installation Development Authority.