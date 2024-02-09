Midway’s Ameyalli Resort to increase building height 6 feet

Project managing partner for the resort, Chuck Heath said they had to raise the original height of the welcome center six feet.

KPCW Plans for the Ameyalli Wellness Resort in Midway with the newly proposed height on the main Welcome Center building.

We had to raise it because we ran into solid rock. And the rock goes down at different depths. So it was recommended to us that we, instead of trying to go through the rock, is just to put it on top of the rock.

The new plans now have to go through the planning commission before getting reapproved.

Midway neighbors gathered at the construction site Friday, Feb. 9 to ask questions and observe a balloon display of how tall the building will be. Heath welcomed their input.

“We always like to work with the neighbors ahead of time, we don't want people to show up and, you know, speaking against us, so that's why we try to work with them upfront. So we don't see any issues. I haven't heard of anything from anybody that they're going to be against or anything like that.”

Heath will bring the plans to the Planning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 13 before the plans go to City Council.

Branded as a wellness resort, Ameyalli will feature a boutique hotel, restaurant, spa and fitness center and aquatic center. Heath said plans are still on schedule for four units to open in June and July of this year.

Spa and hotel construction will begin around the same time.