Midway’s Ameyalli Resort to increase building height 6 feet

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:10 PM MST
Construction on the Ameyalli Wellness Resort broke ground in 2023 with plans to have the first houses built by June or July 2024. Feb. 9, 2024 the developer held a demonstration to show the height of the new proposed Welcome Center. Neighbors gathered to view the balloons floating over 30 feet in the air to represent the high points of the building.
KPCW
/
Sydney Weaver
Construction for the Ameyalli Resort in Midway broke ground last year but a change in plans has forced the developers back to the planning commission.

Project managing partner for the resort, Chuck Heath said they had to raise the original height of the welcome center six feet.

Plans for the Ameyalli Wellness Resort in Midway with the newly proposed height on the main Welcome Center building.
KPCW
We had to raise it because we ran into solid rock. And the rock goes down at different depths. So it was recommended to us that we, instead of trying to go through the rock, is just to put it on top of the rock.

The new plans now have to go through the planning commission before getting reapproved.

Midway neighbors gathered at the construction site Friday, Feb. 9 to ask questions and observe a balloon display of how tall the building will be. Heath welcomed their input.

“We always like to work with the neighbors ahead of time, we don't want people to show up and, you know, speaking against us, so that's why we try to work with them upfront. So we don't see any issues. I haven't heard of anything from anybody that they're going to be against or anything like that.” 

Heath will bring the plans to the Planning Commission Tuesday, Feb. 13 before the plans go to City Council.

Branded as a wellness resort, Ameyalli will feature a boutique hotel, restaurant, spa and fitness center and aquatic center. Heath said plans are still on schedule for four units to open in June and July of this year.

Spa and hotel construction will begin around the same time.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver