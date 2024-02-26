© 2024 KPCW

Citizens invited to share concerns about odor at Midway wastewater treatment plant

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:42 PM MST
The Heber Valley Special Services District's sewage treatment ponds in Midway.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Heber Valley Special Services District's sewage treatment ponds in Midway.

Heber Valley residents are invited to a public hearing with the Heber Valley Special Service District and the state Division of Health and Human Services Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Residents have long raised concerns about the odor at the wastewater treatment plant near Midway.

The Heber Valley SSD Advisory Committee met with Utah’s Division of Health and Human Services about the problem. Now, representatives from the state want to hear from locals.

The Special Service District is hosting a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. where residents can share questions and concerns about the sewage plant with the DHHS.

State representatives will only be listening to members of the public, not responding to questions.

There will also be an option to participate online. The SSD says a link will be posted on its website before the meeting.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
