Wasatch County to host town hall for Jordanelle area residents

Wednesday’s event will be the second listening town hall focused on Wasatch County residents in Hideout and other neighborhoods around the Jordanelle area.

County Councilmember Luke Searle said it’s an effort to help more residents learn about what’s going on in the county and share feedback with leaders about what they need.

“We want to make sure that people in all parts of our county feel heard,” he said.

Several entities, including Wasatch County School District, the Town of Hideout and High Valley Transit, will join the county for the town hall.

Searle said the event is designed to make local government feel more accessible to the public.

“We’re there to listen,” he said. “We’re there to take all the questions and see and prioritize what topics for the people are there.”

He said local entities try to solve problems discussed at the town hall when they can. After the last Jordanelle area listening session in August 2023, the county repaired some problematic potholes and discussed ideas to reduce traffic noise from semi-trucks.

Searle said it’s important to hear from residents as that region of the county grows. He said it can also help locals understand where their tax dollars go and how to get the services they need.

“If they have an explanation of why their taxes are going up and where those monies are going, I think that goes a long way,” he said. “And I think that we have an obligation to share that with all taxpayers.”

The listening town hall begins at 4 p.m. in the Retreat at Jordanelle Clubhouse in Kamas. It will last about 1.5 hours. Members of the public are asked to RSVP online, where there’s also an option to attend virtually.