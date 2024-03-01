© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch County School District to invest in new equipment, facilities updates

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:28 PM MST
wasatch county school district education center
Wasatch School District
The Wasatch County School District Board of Education meets at the Wasatch Education Center in Heber.

The Wasatch County School District will spend about $1 million on capital projects next year.

The Wasatch County Board of Education approved a list of capital projects to invest in during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Maintenance supervisor Zach Bredsguard said every year his team puts together a list of top priorities for district facilities within the ballpark of about $1 million.

“We’ve met with the administrator from each school as well as their custodian,” he said. “We never really take anything off the list, it maybe just gets bumped to the next year… So we just kind of sit down with a dollar amount in mind and we get the most important things we can in that amount.”

For fiscal year 2025, that list includes facilities updates, like installing a new crosswalk by Daniels Canyon Elementary and adding a more secure entrance to Midway Elementary. The district will also invest in purchases like new desks and maintenance equipment.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

A full list of next year’s capital projects is available on the board of education’s website.
