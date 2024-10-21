© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County to host panel discussion on transportation, budget, planning

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2024 at 2:47 PM MDT
The Wasatch County Senior Center is located at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City.
Mike Winward
The Wasatch County Senior Center is located at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City.

Wasatch County will host a panel discussion and open house Tuesday night at the senior center to share updates on county priorities.

Residents are invited to join county officials and departments to learn more about key topics including transportation, parks and recreation, the county budget, future planning and property taxes.

The panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. followed by an open house with interactive stations hosted by county departments.

Wasatch County asks that questions for the panel be submitted ahead of time by emailing info@wasatch.utah.gov.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver