Wasatch County to host panel discussion on transportation, budget, planning
Wasatch County will host a panel discussion and open house Tuesday night at the senior center to share updates on county priorities.
Residents are invited to join county officials and departments to learn more about key topics including transportation, parks and recreation, the county budget, future planning and property taxes.
The panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. followed by an open house with interactive stations hosted by county departments.
Wasatch County asks that questions for the panel be submitted ahead of time by emailing info@wasatch.utah.gov.