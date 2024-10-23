Wasatch County residents share future growth concerns at open house

Wasatch County leaders hosted a panel and open house for residents to learn more about transportation, the county budget and other key issues in the community Tuesday.

More specifically, panel members discussed why five Heber bypass options are no longer viable and explained the need for an added transit sales tax .

However, the top concern of the around 20 attendees was controlling growth in the county. Many residents want to keep Wasatch County’s rural feel but acknowledge more growth is on the horizon. According to a Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute study, the county is expected to grow 22% by 2033 . The projected growth is second only to Tooele County’s 24%.

Janet Hill moved to Heber a few months ago and attended the panel and open house to learn more about the community. She said she moved to the area because of its nice, rural feel.

“We're in a new development, so we know that obviously things have grown, but we're hoping that it is, you know, kind of kept a watch on, so that you do have the opportunity to grow, but it's not out of control,” she said.

Hill is especially concerned about traffic congestion.

Panelist and Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said except for Deer Valley’s East Village, the county’s growth is happening mostly inside municipalities. He said municipalities will often annex land to accommodate growth, but the Wasatch County Council doesn’t have much influence on that.

"The council actually has very limited things that they can do if they want to oppose an annexation,” Grabau said. “The state code outlines very specific criteria, and they tend to be around things like creating islands and peninsulas. If there are certain sales tax implications, then there are things, but mostly our hands are tied, and it's really at the discretion of both the property owners and the municipalities.”

If locals do want to prevent further growth, he said they should reach out to their local levels of government like the Heber and Midway city councils.

However, Grabau said the county implements land use codes to help preserve the rural character of the area.

Panel member Steve Farrell is retiring from the Wasatch County Council after two decades. He said the county will need to look into transportation options and water needs as the area continues to grow.

“We need to make sure that the growth is managed better,” he said. “And after 20 years, I can't tell you how to do that, because everything is so different, but I just want to say thank you, it's been a great ride.”

County leaders encourage locals to reach out with questions on growth and county happenings. The county can be reached by email at info@wasatch.utah.gov.