Wasatch County population expected to grow 22% by 2033, new report says

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released new short-term planning projections Tuesday, detailing how experts expect Utah’s population and economy to change over the coming decade.

The population in Wasatch County is expected to grow 22% by 2033, second only to Tooele County, where the projected rate of growth is 24%.

Summit County’s population is projected to increase by 10%, the same rate as Salt Lake County.

Researchers expect Wasatch County’s population to come close to surpassing Summit County ahead of the Olympics. Both are expected to hover around 48,000 residents in 2033.

The number of households is projected to follow a similar trend. The report says households in Wasatch County will grow by 32% over the next decade, with roughly 19% growth in Summit County. Both counties are projected to have around 17,000 households in 2033.

The new report also shows strong economic indicators for the Wasatch Back. Jobs in Summit and Wasatch counties are estimated to grow by 15% over the next decade, which ranks in the top five counties for projected job growth across the state.

From a statewide perspective, Utah’s population is expected to increase from 3.5 to 4 million residents by 2033, driven by both natural increase and net migration.

The state’s economy is projected to add 330,000 jobs in that timeframe, a 13% increase. Researchers expect high-growth industries to include professional and technical service, health care, construction and finance.

The full report can be found here.