Winter weather helps decrease severity of Yellow Lake Fire

The human-caused fire has burned over 33,000 acres since it was sparked Sept. 28 in eastern Wasatch County. It’s now almost 70% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service reports snow fell heavily over the fire area today [Tuesday], helping to reduce most of the remaining heat. Crews and heavy equipment were pulled off the fireline ahead of the storm.

Despite the support the winter weather provides, it will likely take multiple heavy snowstorms to fully contain the fire

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forest closures will remain in place due to safety hazards, including hot spots, stump holes, fire-weakened trees, and hot ash pits that are often difficult to see. The closure will continue to be evaluated as more of the fire is contained and conditions change.