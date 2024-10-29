© 2024 KPCW

Winter weather helps decrease severity of Yellow Lake Fire

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:22 PM MDT
Snow falls heavily over the Yellow Lake Fire Incident Command Post on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
U.S. Forest Service
The Yellow Lake Fire has decreased in severity once again thanks to the winter weather. The Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team has officially transitioned back to the local unit Type 4 Incident Management Team.

The human-caused fire has burned over 33,000 acres since it was sparked Sept. 28 in eastern Wasatch County. It’s now almost 70% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service reports snow fell heavily over the fire area today [Tuesday], helping to reduce most of the remaining heat. Crews and heavy equipment were pulled off the fireline ahead of the storm.

Despite the support the winter weather provides, it will likely take multiple heavy snowstorms to fully contain the fire

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forest closures will remain in place due to safety hazards, including hot spots, stump holes, fire-weakened trees, and hot ash pits that are often difficult to see. The closure will continue to be evaluated as more of the fire is contained and conditions change.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
