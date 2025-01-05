Newly elected Wasatch County leaders take office

All county officials who were elected in November’s general election will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Wasatch County Courthouse.

Judge Jennifer Mabey will officiate.

The group includes three newly elected leaders: Wasatch County Councilmember Colleen Bonner, assessor Bob Adams and treasurer Amber Gibbs.

Five others won reelection to their posts. County councilmembers Kendall Crittenden, Mark Nelson and Spencer Park will be sworn in for another term, as well as recorder Marcy Murray and surveyor James Kaiserman.

And Tuesday, Jan. 7, three newly elected or reelected members of the Wasatch County School District Board of Education will be sworn in.

Kim Dickerson will begin another term, and new board members Breanne Dedrickson and Brad Ehlert will join her.

Ehlert’s election to the school board comes after his opponent, Tom Stone, was disqualified for turning in his campaign spending disclosures after the deadline. Last month, a 4th District Court judge ruled the county clerk acted correctly, so Ehlert should be certified the winner.

The school board members will swear in at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch Education Center at 101 East 200 North.