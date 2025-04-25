© 2025 KPCW

Annual Fish for Garbage event this weekend to clean Provo River

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT
The Fish for Garbage Lower Provo River cleanup will take place in Provo Canyon.
Google Maps
The Fish For Garbage Lower Provo River cleanup will take place in Provo Canyon.

The nonprofit Fish For Garbage will host its 10th annual Lower Provo River Cleanup Saturday, April 26.

Registered volunteers can collect trash along the Provo River to earn prize drawing entries and meal tickets for lunch.

The event at the Timpanogos Park Picnic Area begins at 9 a.m. and starts with a river cleanup through the canyon followed by a BBQ lunch and prize drawing.

Those interested are asked to register.

Another Fish for Garbage event will be at the Strawberry Reservoir June 28.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
