Learn about historic Heber on new walking tour

The project is a result of months of research and collaboration by the 2025 Heber Leadership Academy Class and the Community Alliance for Main Street.

The ribbon cutting will be at the Heber City Offices, at 75 North Main Street, in conjunction with the city's summer planting event that runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

The tour highlights 35 historic properties across central Heber, including the brick home of John Crook, whose journals offer insight into the city’s early days, and the residence of Heber’s first mayor James Clyde.

Each property on the tour is marked with a plaque that shares the stories of the original settlers and their contributions to Heber’s development.

An online version of the tour will be launched later this year in partnership with Preservation Utah.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.