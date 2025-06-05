© 2025 KPCW

Learn about historic Heber on new walking tour

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 5, 2025 at 4:37 PM MDT
Heber City is considering changes to allow buildings taller than three stories in some of its commercial zones. Some members of the city council have advocated for keeping building heights in areas like central downtown capped at three stories.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Many historic buildings are along Heber's Main Street.

Heber City will unveil its new Historic Walk Tour Saturday at 10 a.m.

The project is a result of months of research and collaboration by the 2025 Heber Leadership Academy Class and the Community Alliance for Main Street.

The ribbon cutting will be at the Heber City Offices, at 75 North Main Street, in conjunction with the city's summer planting event that runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

The tour highlights 35 historic properties across central Heber, including the brick home of John Crook, whose journals offer insight into the city’s early days, and the residence of Heber’s first mayor James Clyde.

Each property on the tour is marked with a plaque that shares the stories of the original settlers and their contributions to Heber’s development.

An online version of the tour will be launched later this year in partnership with Preservation Utah.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW. 
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver