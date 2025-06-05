UDOT aims to reduce crashes on Wasatch County’s U.S. 189

The two-mile stretch of U.S. 189 just south of downtown Heber has seen numerous severe crashes over the past decade.

UDOT estimates putting concrete barriers down the middle of the highway could have prevented 19 crashes, four serious injuries and five fatalities in that time.

Now, it’s planning to install barriers along the road from Industrial Parkway to 3000 South.

UDOT regional planning manager Eric Rasband told the Wasatch County Council Wednesday, June 4, he anticipates the changes will significantly improve safety for travelers.

“The traffic volume is about 20,000 cars a day, and the barriers, if constructed, will reduce those severe and fatal crashes by 53%,” he said.

He said UDOT received $3.1 million in funding from the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program for the project.

Rasband said the design will be finalized this year, and construction is planned for summer 2026.

Elsewhere in Wasatch County, UDOT hasn’t yet shared a construction timeline to add barriers to the section of U.S. 40 north of downtown Heber, similarly intended to reduce serious crashes.

