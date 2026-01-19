Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office invites locals to open house

The open house is Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office near the Heber Valley Hospital.

Undersheriff Josh Probst said community members are welcome to drop in and get an inside look at the work deputies and dispatchers do.

The sheriff’s office includes the county jail and the 911 dispatch center. Next door is the newly renovated courthouse.

The sheriff's office is at 1361 S. Highway 40.